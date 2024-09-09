Premium ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland has appointed Paul Henshaw as head of operations.

Henshaw, who has an extensive background in the meat sector, will help guide the company’s production processes as it targets growth.

He began his career as a butcher aged 17 and has since amassed a diverse range of skills through various supervisory and management roles in businesses across the UK and Africa.

Henshaw joins from his role as project resource manager at ABP UK, where he facilitated the recruitment of over 100 people.

His successful tenure there influenced his return to the UK. Henshaw was previously head of operations at Botswana Meat Commission and also ran a bottled water business in the country.

“I am very excited to be part of the Mackie’s family,” said Henshaw.

“I aim to bring the experience I have to the dairy industry now and look at how we can best perform, how we can grow the business and how we can give the business the tools to continue to put its best foot forward.”

Mackie’s MD Stuart Common said: “The addition of Paul as our new head of operations further illustrates our ambitious plans to grow the Mackie’s brand across the UK.”

“His diverse international background and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals to expand and innovate,” Common added.

The appointment comes after Mackie’s made three additions to its sales team earlier in the year, including Will Dixon as head of sales.