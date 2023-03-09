Name: Will Little

Job title: MD

Company: Little’s Coffee

What was your first job? Helping my parents out with Little’s in the summer holidays. But my first ‘proper’ job was working as a parcel sorter at a (now deceased) parcel delivery company. It wasn’t a good job and most of my colleagues were racists or homophobes, or both.

What’s been your worst job interview? I’ve been really lucky that none of my interviews have ever gone really badly. I’m also really lucky that I haven’t had to have an interview in 12 years. If I had one now, I’d probably flunk badly.

What was the first music single you bought? If I want to sound cool, I say Björk – Army of Me. In reality the first single I actually bought was probably Cotton Eye Joe by Rednex. Wow, I can’t believe I just admitted that.

How do you describe your job to your friends? Good question. I’m not entirely sure what my job actually is. I usually say it is to keep the Little’s Coffee ‘ship’ on course. It’s probably 50% having conversations with co-workers, suppliers and customers, 25% dealing with problems and 25% strategy.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Definitely seeing the brand and business grow. I love recruiting new team members, coming up with new strategies for growth and seeing them come to life in the market.

What is the least rewarding part? Dealing with cost price increase negotiations. They suck, are ugly, and waste loads of time.

What is your motto in life? Be humble. It’s important to celebrate success, but just try not to go around being arrogant and tone deaf. There’s always someone who’s doing better than you and you never know when life is going to serve you a big slice of humble pie.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? This sounds super lame, but I’d love a tiki bar in the office. Aim high y’all!

Do you have any phobias? Yes. Spiders and I are incompatible. I’m also not great with dark/deep/cold water. It’s not my element.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Right now, I’d change the rate of inflation. Bit political, but inflation is hurting consumers and businesses in so many ways, and it’s particularly threatening premium and disruptor brands.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A shower. It feels like the desert island would be hot and bathing in sea water makes you feel sticky. Definitely a shower.

What animal most reflects your personality? An ant. They’re pretty resourceful, they help each other out, and they have really freakishly strong jaws.

What’s your favourite film and why? Easy. The Big Lebowski. Best film ever made. The dude abides!

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I get easily embarrassed, so it’s difficult to pick a winner. I even get embarrassed when I get someone’s name wrong.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? George Clooney and Jack Black. Just to annoy Nespresso. And for the bants.

What would your death row meal be? If I could only eat one meal, I’d like it to be cooked by Tom Adams at Coombeshead Farm. I don’t care what he cooks. It’ll be epic either way.