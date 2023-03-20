Nestlé has appointed Mark Davies as MD of confectionery in the UK & Ireland.

Davies has taken over from Richard Watson, who was appointed CEO of Nestlé’s UK & Ireland business in January.

Davies first joined Nestlé’s UK & Ireland business as a graduate in 1991, and spent the next three decades working in various European countries, as well as the Middle East and the greater China region.

In his most recent role as VP of Nestec Ltd in Switzerland, Davies was responsible for the strategic direction of Nestlé’s global confectionery business, including capital investment, acquisitions, and research & development.

Davies was part of the team which designed, built and led the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, the company’s initiative to create shared value in the cocoa supply chain.

“To be taking the reins at Nestlé UK&I’s confectionery business, where I started as a graduate three decades ago, is something truly special,” said Davies.

“Many of Nestlé’s biggest and best-loved confectionery brands were created right here in the UK, including Kit Kat, Aero, Quality Street and After Eight.

“My focus will be on prioritising our sustainability commitments while ensuring that we continue to innovate, keeping our brands fresh and relevant and providing great value for the millions of people who enjoy our products every day,” Davies added.