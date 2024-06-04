Pladis has appointed Taryn-Lisa Molle-McConnell as vice-president of R&D, UK & Ireland.

Molle-McConnell will be responsible for helping the business grow its “category-leading reputation for innovation within sweet and savoury biscuits and cakes”.

She joined Pladis last month from her previous role as global senior R&D director for seasoning & flavour at PepsiCo. She has over 25 years’ industry experience and has held senior R&D roles at McCormick, Renshaw and Mondelez over the course of her career.

In addition to a degree in food technology, Molle-McConnell has over a decade of experience in the sugar and sweetener sector, where she received training as a confectioner and completed multiple courses at the Sugar Milling Research Institute and Campden BRI.

Her appointment marks the completion of the company’s leadership team under David Murray, who joined Pladis as UK & Ireland MD in 2019.

Out of 13 leadership positions at the business, nine (69.2%) are now held by women.

“I am delighted to welcome Taryn to the team,” said Murray.

“Our UK&I business has been going from strength to strength, with our industry-leading pipeline of innovation being key to that growth.

“Taryn’s wealth of experience will no doubt charge this agenda even further for us.”

Molle-McConnell added: “Pladis has a much-envied reputation for creating game-changing innovation and I look forward to the challenge of working with a first-class team as we look to build on such an incredible legacy.”