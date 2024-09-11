French spirits multinational Rémy Cointreau has announced the appointment of Lee James as its new managing director for the UK, Ireland and Nordic markets.

James will oversee Rémy Cointreau’s portfolio of brands, which includes Rémy Martin, Cointreau, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich and The Botanist Gin. He replaces Augustin Depardon, who has joined Campari.

A veteran of rival French wine and spirits group Pernod Ricard, James brought almost two decades of senior sales and marketing experience to Rémy Cointreau, the group said.

He has previously held roles including UK commercial director for wine and champagne, a position he occupied between 2009 and 2012, as well as global fine wine director in Sydney, Australia.

Most recently, he held the role of global commercial director for Pernod Ricard’s premium and above gin portfolio.

He left Pernod Ricard in December 2023, taking a short career break before joining Rémy in the summer.

James’s “wealth of experience within the UK and global drinks industry and in particular premium and above luxury brands” would be an asset, Rémy Cointreau said.

“We are delighted to welcome Lee to the Rémy Cointreau Group, and are confident that his significant experience in the sector globally and in the UK and people-centric leadership style will help build our business to the next level,” said Ian McLernon, Rémy Cointreau CEO for EMEA, Asia Pacific and global travel retail.