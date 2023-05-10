Boots could be gearing up to launch a new plant-based range, having applied to trademark the brand name ‘Plant Made’.

The health & beauty retailer wants the name to be applicable to a long list of food products including cake, ready meals and pies.

It comes despite a number of brands having recently retreated from the vegan space, with sales not living up to expectations in a saturated market.

Premium sausage maker Heck said earlier this month it was cutting many of its vegan lines, with founder Andrew Keeble telling The Grocer an anticipated shift by consumers away from meat had not materialised, leaving a small plant-based market in which many products were disappearing from shelves.

That followed signs of plant-based saturation earlier in the year as Nestlé’s axed its Wunda and Garden Gourmet brands.

However, it is not clear whether Boots’ plans are limited to 100% plant-based products, as its list of applicable foods for its new brand name also includes sandwiches containing meat, chicken or fish.

The retailer has not provided a comment.