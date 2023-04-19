Plant-based brand Tindle has accelerated its rollout into Morrisons and online retailer Mighty Plants after a successful trial during Veganuary.

Tindle Burgers (rsp: £4) and Tindle Nuggets (rsp: £3.50) will be available in over 350 Morrisons stores nationwide and online from this week.

The soya and wheat protein-based products contained only nine “simple” ingredients, said Tindle, which is owned and manufactured by Singapore-based Next Gen Foods.

They had been developed “with chefs, for chefs” and were previously only available in the UK via out-of-home operators including BrewDog pubs, among others.

Next Gen Foods has said the brand’s accelerated expansion in retail was due to “widespread consumer demand and affinity for its new plant-based chicken products”.

Tindle commissioned a survey conducted by Censuswide that found 68% of people in the UK believe plant-based meals will become more widely accepted in the next five years – with the most confidence from consumers in Cardiff (77%), Bristol (75%) and Leeds and London (71%).

“When we launched Tindle only two years ago, our ultimate goal was to bring enjoyment to the centre of people’s plates – but in a way that didn’t require the use of animals and had a less taxing footprint on our environment,” said co-founder and CEO Andre Menezes.

“After hearing from UK consumers on how they enjoy cooking with Tindle, we can’t wait to bring our newest grocery products and make it more accessible for people to incorporate into their everyday routines and recipes,” he added.

The brand has also seen success in Germany, launching in 2,200 Edeka stores in February, expanding to nearly 4,000 locations this week.