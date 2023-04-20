Sainsbury’s has launched a new price campaign aimed at highlighting everyday low prices within its convenience store footprint.

Pocket Friendly Prices will give customers lower prices on household essentials including goods such as own-brand chicken breast fillets, butter and cherry tomatoes, across Sainsbury’s 800 Local stores.

The retailer introduced red shelf labels, ceiling banners and PoS signs promoting the campaign into stores on 19 April.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to support customers with the rising cost of living,” a Sainsbury’s spokeswoman told The Grocer. “Yesterday, we launched Pocket Friendly Prices, low prices on everyday essentials in our convenience stores.”

The campaign is the latest in a series of value initiatives launched by the retailer as it seeks to keep shoppers from switching to discounters during the cost of living crisis.

Last week, Sainsbury’s launched Nectar Prices, its own version of Tesco’s Clubcard loyalty scheme. Customers now receive discounts on more than 300 products when they scan their Nectar card or app in Sainsbury’s supermarkets, petrol stations and online purchases.

Sainsbury’s has said it plans to extend the offer but did not confirm whether this would eventually apply to purchases in convenience stores.

This followed a dramatic ramp-up of its Aldi Price Match campaign in January, which saw the retailer increase the number of products included by almost a third, to around 310, in the space of a few weeks. It was accompanied by a significant marketing campaign highlighting the price matching in store.

The supermarket has been significantly investing in keeping everyday prices low across its range, including an additional £50m in the run-up to Christmas to combat increasing food inflation. Sainsbury’s said it had invested £500m as of March 2023.