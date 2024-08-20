Britvic has pumped £25m into upgrades at its national distribution centre in Leicestershire.

A recent investment of £20m, following £5m committed to the site over the last three years, had resulted in “significant improvements and updates” to both warehousing and logistics, the soft drinks maker said.

A total of 17 new automatic cranes, 18 dispatch lanes and 20 automated cars have been added as part of the upgrades, helping to enhance the site’s capacity.

It could now move up to 600 pallets of drinks per hour, Britvic claimed.

Other upgrades include refreshments to office and meeting spaces, as well as the addition of 10 new electric vehicle charging stations for employees.

“I am delighted we have completed the renovation of our national distribution centre in Lutterworth,” said Nigel Paine, supply chain director at Britvic.

“This cutting-edge facility enables us to continue offering our customers the wide range of Britvic products they love, while also providing our employees with a dynamic work environment that supports their best performance.”

Britvic’s national distribution site has been based in Lutterworth for 30 years and employs over 80 people.

The improvements to the site are the latest in a string of investments by Britvic across its supply chain in recent years.

The Tango maker has spent £40m on improvements at its Rugby factory over the past two years, as well as a further £8m in sustainability upgrades at its Beckton factory in London.