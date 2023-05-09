Britvic is investing £8m into halving carbon emissions at its London factory.

It will install a new heat recovery system at its Beckton site later this year, which will cut factory emissions by an estimated 1,200 tonnes annually – the equivalent energy usage of around 500 UK homes.

The new system will take waste heat from the soft drink manufacturer’s existing systems and redistribute it around the site using a new low-temperature hot water network.

This network is replacing its current steam system, which is reliant on fossil fuels.

The installation is being part-funded by a £4.4m government grant from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero.

“This major investment represents a significant milestone in our journey to reduce our Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions in service of our science-based targets, and our ‘Healthier People, Healthier Planet’ sustainability strategy,” said Britvic director of sustainable business Sarah Webster.

“The support from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero has been integral to making this happen,” Webster added.

The project – set to commence at the end of 2023 – forms part of Britvic’s commitment to reduce its direct emissions by 50% by 2025 and to be net zero by 2050.

It comes as Britvic has made a series of senior-level hires over recent months, appointing Mollie Stoker as company secretary, Cindy Tervoort as CMO, Rebecca Napier as CFO and executive director, and Munnawar Chishty as GB marketing director.