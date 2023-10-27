Northern Ireland’s meat and poultry sector will grind to a halt if a planned five-day strike by vets and meat inspectors proceeds as has been indicated, processors have warned.

Members of the Nipsa and GMB trade unions who work for Northern Ireland’s state-run Veterinary Service Animal Health Group (VSAHG) are due to take industrial action from 30 October over what Nipsa described as a “derisory” pay award imposed across the nation’s civil service.

The action will see walk-outs at ports, leading to the disruption of meat and poultry shipments in and out of Northern Ireland – due to the need for vets to carry out import and export checks of mainly ‘red lane’ goods due to travel to the Republic of Ireland under the terms of the Windsor Framework.

This would “expose the scale of border checks that are still needed to get food from the UK mainland to Northern Ireland”, said the British Meat Processors Association, even through the new ‘green lane’ for goods destined for the country itself – “and will demonstrate the Irish Sea border has not been removed”, it added.

Strike action is also set to take place at key meat and poultry processing plants across Northern Ireland, resulting in a halt to slaughtering due to the lack of official vets and inspectors in abattoirs.

This would potentially disrupt the production of festive favourites such as hams and pigs in blankets, the BMPA added.

Any disruption to slaughtering would also raise issues around animal welfare, the trade body suggested, particularly in the pig sector – raising fears of another pig backlog on farms, similar to the issues that almost brought the industry to its knees during the autumn and winter of 2021/22.

Animals could also become too big and ‘out of scope’ for supermarket shelves, resulting in farmers unable to sell their livestock, the BMPA warned. And, because of the numbers of animals involved, “it could take months to recover from the loss of those five production days”.

“The strike will mean meat plants will have to cease operations, causing loss of income for those businesses, and disrupting food supply chains,” said BMPA CEO Nick Allen.

“This is a particular worry as we enter the busiest period of the year in the run-up to Christmas when our members are preparing festive products.”

Politicians needed to “step in”, Allen said, with BMPA members “extremely concerned over the lack of information and a contingency plan”.

One major Northern Irish meat supplier told The Grocer the situation had been exacerbated by a “lack of political leadership” caused by the power vacuum at Northern Ireland’s assembly at Stormont, which remains suspended due to the DUP’s opposition to post-Brexit border arrangements.

“With Stormont still not sitting, this will inevitably end up back in Westminster,” the BMPA said. “So, on behalf of producers and processors, we would urge government to step in to engage with all parties, draw up some emergency plans and, ultimately, help to settle this dispute.”

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs this week said the industrial action was “likely to present issues in relation to animal health and welfare, public health and continuity of agri-food supply chains”.

Daera added it and the VSAHG “cannot guarantee” they would be able to provide their statutory services from 30 October to 3 November, “and would stress to operators of businesses that rely on these services the importance of activating their own business continuity/emergency plans”.

There was a “real and growing crisis across Daera”, added Nipsa general secretary Carmel Gates, “with problems recruiting and retaining staff in VSAHG” due to historically low pay.

“Supply chains are complex. They cannot be turned on and off like a tap,” said Nichola Mallon, Logistics UK’s head of trade and devolved policy.

“Given the volume of food moving from GB to NI via the red lane, next week’s planned industrial action by NI vets and meat inspectors could be highly disruptive to businesses and consumers.”