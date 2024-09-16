Spar and BrewDog have come together to launch an exclusive beer for the symbol group’s estate, Sprucy Lucy.

The 4.5% West Coast pale ale will hit shelves on 26 September, priced at £6.49 for a 4x330ml multipack, with the launch supported by in-store and social media marketing.

David Cooke, commercial director for AF Blakemore – one of the Spar wholesalers – explained the name Sprucy Lucy derived from Spar’s Dutch heritage.

“Many people are unaware that Spar was founded in the Netherlands in 1932, and the name was originally De Spar, an acronym for ‘Door Eendrachtig Samenwerken Profiteren Allen Regelmatig’, which translates as ‘everyone benefits from joint collaboration’. So the ethos of collaboration is in our DNA.

“De Spar is also Dutch for the Spruce, so the origins of the Spar logo and the inspiration for Sprucy Lucy are not only shown through the pack design but more importantly by making the beer with seven hops. Our customers will taste a delicious beer that has piney and resinous notes.

“This partnership goes beyond a simple co-branded product – it brings to life the core of the Spar brand.”

Other Spar wholesalers that will be stocking Sprucy Lucy are CJ Lang, James Hall, and Appleby Westward, which supply retailers operating in England, Scotland and Wales. Northern Irish Spar wholesaler Henderson will not be stocking the NPD.

BrewDog said the tipple combined “no fewer than seven hops for a veritable forest of piney notes”, in a partnership that was influenced by “storytelling, adventure and fun”.

“This exclusive launch brings together two iconic brands in BrewDog and Spar, because we believe we are better together,” said BrewDog chief marketing officer Lauren Carroll.

“We were honoured to collaborate with Spar on this unique beer, tapping into the growing impulse channel and highlighting the brand’s heritage by featuring its familiar Pine symbol on the synonymous green, red and white can.

“This is a truly spruced up session pale using no fewer than seven different hops, where many beers use just three or four, to ensure it is bursting with flavour.”

Cooke added: “It really is a delicious and great quality beer and perfect to drink as the autumn nights draw in.

“We are delighted to see such a great partnership with between Spar and BrewDog, and I’m looking forward to seeing the activation in stores and hearing customer feedback. I’m confident that our shoppers are going to love Sprucy Lucy just as much as we do, and I hope this is the start of many collaborations with BrewDog.”

The launch comes as BrewDog also bolsters its presence among the supermarkets, adding four new beers including an alcohol-free version of its Wingman Session IPA.

Last week, the brewer launched Wingman Tropical Storm (rsp: £3.50/440ml), Wingman AF (£5/4x330ml) and Rocky Road (£3.50/440ml) in Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco. Juice Shack, meanwhile, has launched in four-packs (£6.25/4x330ml) and 12-packs (£16.50) in Sainsbury’s stores.