Sainsbury’s has more than doubled the number of products included in its Nectar Prices membership scheme, expanding the programme to cover 900 products and into two new categories.

The scheme, which is generally seen as Sainsbury’s answer to Tesco’s long running Clubcard Prices, was first launched on around 300 products in April. It gives Nectar members money off branded products including alcohol, household goods and confectionery in store and online. Later in April, research by The Grocer found that the scheme had grown to cover 446 lines.

Dairy and bakery products have now been added to the offer, with the latest tranche currently offering lower prices on cheese brands Cathedral City and Philadelphia, 500g packets of Lurpak butter as well as semi skimmed milk from Yeo Valley.

The grocer has now also added products from its own-brand lines, including Taste the Difference and By Sainsbury’s as part of the expansion. It includes a Taste the Difference Carrot Cake (usually £3, Nectar Price £2), and a range of By Sainsbury’s folded flatbreads (usually £1.35, Nectar Price £1).

The change follows what Simon Roberts promised would be a further expansion of the Nectar Prices, alongside the wider Nectar membership scheme, during the company’s latest results update in April.

The grocer also plans to extend its personalised loyalty scheme, Your Nectar Prices, which offers shoppers tailored offers based on their purchase history across its online channels this year.

Sainsbury’s marketed the launch of its reinvigorated loyalty scheme earlier this year with much fanfare, with Roberts promising it would “help millions of our customers save more on every trip to Sainsbury’s”.

However, analysis of Assosia data by the Grocer showed that a significant number of the lines included in the initial offer had come off promotion in the time leading up to the scheme’s launch.

Sainsbury’s regularly rotates the line-up on offer, saying in May that more than 1,300 products had been included under the scheme since it was launched the month previously.

It’s still some way short of the amount included in Tesco’s much more established Clubcard Prices, which as of April 2023, covered 5,979 products according to The Grocer’s own analysis of Assosia data.