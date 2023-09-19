Ten of the UK’s biggest supermarkets and retailers have agreed to fund a £600,000 police operation to crack down on shoplifting, dubbed Project Pegasus.

The retailers, understood to include Co-op, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, John Lewis and Next, have pledged to fund a team of police intelligence analysts to focus on serious organised crime groups.

Project Pegasus will see the retailers share their crime data with each other and police analysts to help build a national picture of where shoplifting gangs are operating and which stores they are targeting.

The analysts will work within Opal – the national intelligence unit for organised acquisitive crime, led by chief constable Amanda Blakeman. The recruitment process is under way, with the project set to be and up running by the new year.

Katy Bourne, Sussex PCC and national PCC lead for business and retail crime, said it would lead to a better conviction rate, because offenders would be charged with “multiple offences across multiple areas”.

“Currently, retailers collect data, put it into intelligence packages and then approach individual police forces where issues have taken place,” Bourne told The Grocer. “Therefore, that police force would deal with it in isolation, so the incidents aren’t getting joined up.

“The object of Project Pegasus is to get one version of the truth of the organised crime gangs operating across the UK.

“Once Opal has that national picture, police forces can go after each gang, rather than individual incidents, because they’ll be able to build a much better case from the combined intelligence provided by the retailers.”

The full list of retailers is yet to be disclosed, with more potentially coming on board. Funding is also coming from the Home Office and a security provider.

It comes with retailers across the UK facing a shoplifting scourge. The BRC estimates there were eight million incidents in the 12 months to March, costing retailers nearly £1bn.

Retailers have been investing heavily in crime prevention measures to curb the rise, including Morrisons and Tesco equipping staff with body-worn cameras and Waitrose offering police officers free hot drinks and use of staff canteens.