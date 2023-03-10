The UK government has appointed accountancy firm Deloitte to oversee preparations for a deposit return scheme in England.

Defra has hired the company as its “delivery partner” for the scheme, which has been delayed until at least October 2025 amid fears over the financial impact on suppliers and retailers.

Sources told The Grocer Defra was keen to avoid the problems gripping the launch of DRS in Scotland, including rows over exemptions, fees for producers, handling fees for retailers and the number of reverse vending machines needed.

“In theory the UK government should be able to use the learnings from Scotland as a model for how the scheme operates in England, or not as the case may be,” said one drinks industry source.

“Circularity Scotland has faced huge challenges given the timeframe in Scotland, and Defra, and whoever becomes the scheme administrator, will obviously be keen to avoid the same issues as much as they can.”

Deloitte’s appontment comes as ministers from the two countries met for talks amid threats by Westminster to block Scotland’s DRS launch, set for 16 August, under internal market rules.

The UK government has expressed fears the scheme will add further to food and drink inflation.

Meanwhile, opposition continues to dog the scheme north of the border. Over 500 businesses wrote to First minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday calling for the scheme to be shelved.

It comes after ministers suggested thousands of small producers could be allowed a “year’s grace” before joining the scheme, a move which has outraged larger suppliers.

The letter, signed by bodies including CBI Scotland, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, the Scotch Whisky Association and the WSTA, says that that “pressing on with DRS, in its current form, would be reckless” and calls on the Scottish government to “delay, review and rethink DRS plans, and give businesses more time to prepare and allow them to sign up for a scheme in which they can have confidence will deliver and without taking on unacceptable liability.”