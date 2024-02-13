The FDF has called for the rollout of extended producer responsibility to be put back until 2029, allowing time for ministers to work with industry to design a “world-beating” system.

The federation’s industry manifesto, published today, urges the next government to adopt a three-pronged strategy that would put schemes for EPR and DRS at the forefront of a new waste and producer-led recycling strategy.

The Grocer reported last year that industry sources believe the decision to delay the start of EPR until at least October 2025 does not go far enough to tackle concerns about the scheme. They have warned it will cost the industry an extra £2bn a year in costs to run.

The FDF’s manifesto, which follows similar calls for delays in the BRC’s recently published equivalent document, calls for ministers to “work with us to establish a world-beating, producer-led EPR by the end of the next parliamentary term to drive up recycling of plastic packaging”.

The federation calls for the next government to ringfence fees from the system to ensure they are used to improve the UK’s recycling infrastructure, as well as allowing the use of chemical recycling to boost the quantity of recycled plastic on the market.

The manifesto stresses the importance of having a “single, interoperable UK DRS” system, which would launch “as soon as possible”, but work across all four nations with the same scope.

As well as the “green and adaptive” policies for a circular economy, the FDF calls for the government to remove “burdensome” regulation and taxation that would encourage investment in the industry.

It warns the “series of shocks” including Covid, Brexit and the war in Ukraine have contributed towards a worrying fall in investment in food and drink. ONS figures show investment in 2023 was down by a third compared with 2019.

The FDF claims poorly designed recycling reforms adding huge costs to the industry, as well as ill-thought-out taxation, is turning off investors.

The third prong of the strategy calls for a major cross-government approach to tackle poor diets with a high-profile public health campaign to encourage healthier eating.

That should include a reformulation fund to help support small and medium-sized businesses to make healthier products, it adds.

“Our manifesto sets out an exciting vision for the next decade, and we can only achieve this in a productive and ambitious partnership with the next government,” said FDF CEO Karen Betts.

“We want a joined-up approach to food policy across Whitehall, the devolved administrations, regulators, the industry and NGOs, to ensure that together we build the resilient, sustainable, innovative and growing food and drink manufacturing sector of tomorrow that the UK needs and deserves.”