Lincolnshire Co-op is investing £2m to install solar panels on to 62 more sites.

The society has already rolled out solar panels to 11 sites, which generate 225,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) a year.

The latest rollout is anticipated to produce an additional 1.8 million kWh a year, which would reduce its indirect CO2 emissions by 10%, it said.

Lincolnshire Co-op, which owns 94 food stores, has installed solar panels on to eight of the new sites so far, in partnership with energy saving experts Sol PV Group.

These include its Scawby, Morton Bourne, Barrowby, Clipstone, and Keelby stores across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. The remaining 54 sites will be fitted by summer 2025.

“We were invited to install on a selection of Lincolnshire Co-op sites, including Barrowby Food Store,” said Sol PV Group sales director Brett Reynolds.

“Since the install of 54 individual solar panels at Barrowby Food Store, 31% of the electricity consumed by the store is green energy generated by the solar PV array, proving Lincolnshire Co-op’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

“Following the successful rollout of the eight trial sites, Lincolnshire Co-op have awarded Sol PV Group the contract to roll out solar PV installations across an additional 54 stores, with a total of 2mW installed across Lincolnshire Co-op’s renewable energy estate.”

Lincolnshire Co-op sustainability advisor Will Tucker said: “Fitting an additional 62 sites with solar panels is a significant investment, and demonstrates Lincolnshire Co-op’s commitment to a greener future. Making life better in our communities is at the heart of everything we do and caring for our local environment is a vital element of that.”

The solar panel rollout programme adds to the society’s other sustainability-driven measures across its estate. It has installed fridge doors in most stores, for example, allowing it to use 27% less electricity on average.

The introduction of LED lighting and systems that regulate heating and lighting have further contributed to its energy efficiency, it said. The society has also incorporated a range of other eco-friendly features such as soft plastic recycling bins and water bottle refill stations in stores.

These efforts form part of its mission to set sustainability targets validated against the Science Based Targets Initiative.