Co-op is launching 24-hour rapid delivery in three UK cities in response to increased demand from “shift workers, parents of young families and late-night revellers”.

The round-the-clock service is launching later this month from Leeds, London and Manchester stores, selected based on demand for groceries “at non-traditional times”, a younger demographic, a concentration of delivery driver availability and where stores are already staffed through the night for replenishment purposes. Groceries will be delivered through the convenience retailer’s e-commerce partners Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Research from Co-op shows that more than 40% of quick commerce shoppers would use an 11pm to 5am delivery service if available. The figure rises to around almost half of consumers aged between 18 and 44, with the service most popular for Gen Z shoppers aged 18 to 24.

Further data from Co-op’s research suggests those in London were most likely to use the 24-hour service (55.2%) while those in Wales were least likely (26.5%). The main reason for those surveyed using the extended service was due to their work or shift pattern.

“Meeting the needs of our member-owners and customers is at the heart of our approach and is aligned to our strategy to grow our share of the quick commerce market through both our own online shop and, strategic partners,” said Chris Conway, Co-op e-commerce director.

“We focus on ease, speed and convenience from our local stores, which are well placed in the heart of communities. Societal behaviours including changing lifestyles and shift working is increasing the requirement for online groceries to be delivered quickly and conveniently at non-traditional times of the day,” he added.

In addition to the new 24-hour service, Co-op has also extended online availability times in more than 1,600 stores – within the store’s existing opening hours – “helping more customers to shop later in the evening” it said.

The move comes as part of Co-op’s plan to capture close to a third of the store-to-door, rapid delivery market within the next four years, an ambition it revealed last year. The retailer’s aim is to take 30% of the UK quick convenience market, which it defines as fast deliveries made from stores to customer homes.

Co-op has grown its quick commerce operation “at pace”, it said, and estimates more than 80% of the UK population has access to Co-op groceries either through its own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk – or through its aggregator app delivery partners. Earlier this year, Co-op was named the most popular grocer on the major delivery platforms in a study based on data from couriers using the Rodeo app.

In February this year, Co-op began offering in-app access to Member Prices on Uber Eats, a UK supermarket first for a delivery aggregator app, as well as its own online store.

“We are committed to enhancing and developing our online offer and provide the quality and reliable service that our member-owners and customers want, whenever they choose to shop with us,” Conway added.

Rapid grocer Gopuff earlier this year launched 24-hour deliveries for the first time in Liverpool and Newcastle, in response to demand for late-night orders in the two cities, where it had previously stopped accepting orders at 2am.

The items ordered most frequently after 11pm in Liverpool are Highland Spring Still Water 1.5L; Coca-Cola Classic 1.75L; Warburtons Toastie White 800g; Pepsi Max 2L and Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 70cl, Gopuff told The Grocer.