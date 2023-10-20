Co-op has opened a new outlet featuring a store within a store from value retailer Boyes.

Located in Thornton-Cleveleys in Blackpool, the 3,365 sq ft Boyes store will sell a variety of clothing, homeware, electrical appliances, stationery, DIY products, soft furnishings, pet products and seasonal ranges at “bargain prices”, according to Co-op.

“Boyes are extremely excited about being part of the Thornton-Cleveleys community, bringing our range of DIY, homewares and clothing to more people,” said Boyes regional manager Fiona Lawson.

“We’re delighted to be working with Co-op and to be joining them as part of their investment and transformation of this store. We look forward to opening and meeting new customers.”

It forms part of Co-op Thornton Centre’s relaunch, bringing a new range, layout, and services to “better serve the community”.

The store includes the online delivery of groceries through Co-op’s online shop and parcel collection services with Amazon and DPD. There is also a cash machine to provide access to cash in the community.

This sits alongside a focus on fresh, healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials and ingredients; food to go; Fairtrade products; chilled beers and wines; ready meals, pizzas and free-from; vegan and plant-based products.

A new laundry service will also be available with a Revolution Laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry.

Co-op store manager Terry Mark said: “We have had a great response, and are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to transform the store – it has a great new look.

“We are also delighted to partner with Boyes who are launching their newest outlet inside. It is a fantastic addition to the store. We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community and visitors to the area.”