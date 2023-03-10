The Convenience Conference has returned for 2023 to celebrate innovation and inspiration within the channel.

Taking place on 6 June at Kings Place in London, this year’s Convenience Conference will focus on the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the sector, providing essential data-led insights and updates to what is impacting your business.

Sessions confirmed for this year’s conference include:

Attracting and retaining staff in the convenience sector

DRS: Lessons from Scotland

Premier approach: an interview with TCA 2022 winner Mandeep Singh

Creating an exciting in-store activation

Check back soon as more sessions are added!

Convenience Store editor Aidan Fortune said: “The Convenience Conference is a fantastic opportunity for the entire industry to gain inspiration for their own businesses and to network with the biggest players in the sector. We’ll be looking at how retailers have overcome significant challenges to create successful businesses, the latest legislation to impact convenience store owners and how retailers can engage with their staff to help them grow.”