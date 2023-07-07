In the first week of the new Grocer 33 year, Sainsbury’s took the lead on service and availability.

The Chester store scored 79 points overall, with full marks on shop floor service.

Our mystery shopper highlighted a member of staff who was friendly and helpful, “cheerfully” checking a handheld scanner to find out whether the Munch Bunch yoghurts were in stock. He was smartly dressed with a name badge, shirt, tie and jumper.

Checkout was speedy with a wait of no longer than a minute. Our shopper had a chat with the checkout assistant and was out of the store within minutes. Availability was also good: only the yoghurts were out of stock.

The only downside was our shopper felt the store was a little dimly lit, but the layout was intuitive and items were easy to find.

Having won on service last year, Waitrose made a solid start to the new year in second place this week. The Southend-on-Sea branch scored 72 points.

The store had a large car park with a clear entrance and our shopper was impressed by the attractive promotional displays, including summer BBQ and garden ranges.

The checkout experience was excellent – the store was not overly busy and our shopper did not have to wait. The checkout assistant was pleasant and didn’t rush our shopper with their packing.

Waitrose struggled with availability last year, however, and this week was no different: three items were out of stock and two not stocked.