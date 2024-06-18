Have you developed a fantastic new product or packaging innovation in the past 18 months? There is still time to enter The Grocer’s 2024 New Product & Packaging Awards, as the deadline for submissions has been extended by a week to 24 June.

The Grocer’s annual celebration of NPD invites fmcg brands to showcase their most compelling food, drink and non-food product launches and relaunches. The awards are open to all fmcg categories, and all shortlisted products will be recognised via a gold, silver or bronze medal, with a category champion also crowned in each of the major categories.

This is the second year in which packaging innovations will be recognised with dedicated awards, including Eco Pack of the Year, Innovative Pack of the Year and Label & Pack Design of the Year. Packaging innovations will be judged on criteria such as originality, functionality and recyclability by specialists in packaging procurement and design as well as branding and sustainability.

Last year’s winners included Little Dish, whose recyclable wooden fibre ready meal trays wowed the judges, helping it scoop two packaging awards; and Nestlé Quality Street, which impressed the expert panel with its “brilliant” paper sweetie wrappers.

As always, entries for the product strand will also be rigorously evaluated by teams of industry experts, including supermarket buyers, development chefs, branding experts, successful entrepreneurs and food journalists. Scores will be calculated from a broad judging criteria, including appearance, taste, texture and value for money of each product.

Winners in all categories will be announced at a glittering lunchtime event on Friday 8 November at Wembley Stadium.

“With important new innovation to champion and a fabulous and iconic new venue in which to celebrate, The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards promises to be the biggest and best yet,” said Editor-in-Chief Adam Leyland.

“We’ve given everyone an extra week to pull their entries together. Good luck.”