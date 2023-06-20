There is still time to enter The Grocer’s 2023 New Product & Packaging Awards. Deadline for submissions has been extended by nine days to 28 June.

The event is a retooled and expanded version of The Grocer’s annual celebration of NPD. Brands across fmcg are invited to showcase their most compelling food, drink and non-food product launches and relaunches of the past 18 months.

In a change from previous years, The New Product & Packaging Awards – formerly the New Product Awards – will recognise every shortlisted entry’s excellence via a gold, silver or bronze medal.

This year will also shine a spotlight, for the first time, on packaging innovation through nine additional awards, including Glass Pack of the Year, Label of the Year and Pack Design of the Year. Brands of every kind are invited to enter, regardless of fmcg category.

“Packaging has always been fundamental to the success of fmcg brands and NPD in grocery,” said The Grocer editor-in-chief Adam Leyland. The new awards strand dedicated to packaging would “help to highlight and champion key developments from a form, function and sustainability perspective”, he added.

“It’s an important development in the evolution of these awards and will, I’m sure, be valued by brands, retailers and consumers.”

All entries to our New Product & Packaging Awards will be rigorously evaluated by industry experts based on a strict range of criteria. winners will be announced at a glittering lunchtime event on 7 November at The Royal Lancaster London.