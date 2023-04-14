Bestway has partnered with The Grocer’s sister publication Convenience Store to launch a new retail showcase.

The Bestway Retail Showcase will see over 1,000 retailers and 140 suppliers gather to support and drive growth and margins.

Taking place on 25 May 2023 at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre, it will be the largest event of its kind in the industry.

Bestway said the showcase would incorporate elements of the regional Retail Development Shows and Bargain Booze-hosted Drinks at Home events.

It will feature interactive sessions, branded stands, mock stores, experiential zones and food tastings, including a ‘perfect serve’ masterclass.

There will also be live demonstrations, presentations, networking events and workshops, as well as cocktail making and pairing sessions to help drive customer engagement.

In addition, a specialised marketing zone will accommodate drop-in sessions for advice and exclusive industry insights from Lumina Intelligence.

“We are delighted and proud to be launching The Bestway Retail Showcase, which is a major investment into our retailers, and takes our Retail Development Programme to a whole new level, launching as unique new trade show hand-in-hand with a new media partner,” said Bestway Wholesale MD Dawood Pervez.

“We’re there together to share ideas, learn from each other and build new relationships in a friendly, community and convivial atmosphere. This is just one example of the value add that Bestway Retail offers retailers as being the true champion of the independent retailer.

“We see this event as a journey of discovery for our retailers. It’s often hard for independent retailers to find time to discover the latest trends and insights to support their business but here is the opportunity for them to discover the latest and great new products and services from suppliers, as well as share ideas from meeting like-minded independent business owners, often with the same challenges.

“All this is geared towards supporting their business to be more successful – driving sales, margin, and profit.”