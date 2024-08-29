Bidfood has opened a new depot in Bodmin, Cornwall to improve delivery connections with the south west of England.

The new 15,000 sq ft depot is located on the Cooksland Industrial Estate just off the A30.

The site will offer quicker and improved connections to the south west, as well as easing seasonal pressures on Bidfood’s Lee Mill depot, located almost 40 miles away.

The Bodmin site has already implemented a bespoke service allowing existing customers to receive next-day delivery if ordering online or via telesales by 10pm the day before.

Bidfood will use the unit for van routes initially but hopes to add HGV deliveries once it secures the appropriate licence for the site.

The new depot is set to create 30 new jobs for local drivers.

“We recognised the opportunity to improve in the south west and I’m incredibly excited to assemble this new team to provide an even better service to the Devon and Cornwall area,” said Richard Dow, Bidfood business unit director for Chepstow, Swansea and Lee Mill.

“I’m also delighted that we’re able to give back to the local community, the added jobs coupled with reinforced abilities to support local businesses will give the local economy a great chance to grow.”