Top craft bakery Patisserie Valerie has announced it will join Brakes’ roster of independent B2B partners.

Independent cafés and hotels will be able to order Patisserie Valerie’s cakes, gateau slices, and afternoon tea products as part of their foodservice delivery from Brakes.

The bakery’s offer was distinguished by its attention to handmade craft, and 100-year-long history catering for special occasions and events, it said.

A spokesperson for Patisserie Valerie called the new partnership a “significant milestone” for the company, and a chance to deliver the brand to a broader audience.

“We are delighted to partner with Brakes to expand our reach and bring our beloved products to independent cafés and hotels,” said James Fleming, CEO at Patisserie Valerie.

“Our success over the past century has been built on a reputation for quality, using only the freshest ingredients and traditional baking methods. This collaboration allows us to share our lovingly handmade cakes and patisseries with even more people, ensuring that every customer can experience the joy of our creations.”