Confex has created two distinct retail and foodservice divisions as it seeks to build on strong growth over the past four years.

The Cotswolds-based buying group said it wanted to better support the needs of both its members and suppliers across the wholesale market.

It has also set out to reach £4bn in turnover by 2027. The group has increased turnover from £1.97bn to £3.46bn since 2020.

Kirsty Winkel has been promoted to retail controller and will head up the retail division, while foodservice controller Matt Norman becomes her foodservice counterpart.

The strategy has evolved out of the development of separate retail and foodservice committees in 2022. These have seen key members meeting monthly to discuss division-specific ideas on trading, technology, marketing, distribution and operations.

“Confex has always celebrated its diverse range of wholesale members, servicing all product categories with a focus on local independent customers,” said Confex CEO Tom Gittins.

“These changes will provide us with a clear and dedicated focus for both our retail and our foodservice members which, in turn, supports our growth plans.”

Confex said the new strategy had been well received by members.

“As a Confex board member, we are delighted with the ongoing growth and progress we are seeing across the group,” said Keith Parmar, director of wholesale at one of its biggest members, Millennium Group.

“We welcome the development of a more formalised retail and foodservice division, which in turn will drive future success both for existing and new wholesalers who join us.”