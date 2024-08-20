Fairway Foodservice is launching its first-ever coffee range, featuring four different bean varieties.

The range was created in partnership with an expert coffee roaster and includes both Fairway Assured and Fairway Excellence branding.

Customers will be able to pick from Fairway Assured espresso coffee beans, Fairway Excellence 100% Arabica Brazilian whole beans, Colombian coffee beans, and Fairtrade barista coffee beans.

All four options will be available in 1kg bags and come with pairing suggestions for dessert, puddings, savoury food and cakes.

Adam Williamson, purchasing manager at Fairway, said the launch had been “highly anticipated” by the team, and that it was boosted by the coffee-to-go market trend.

Coffee and drinks have risen in popularity over the past 12 months, and now dominate the out-of-home category, according to Lumina’s Future of Food To Go report.

“The desire for premium coffee continues to rise, not just in independent coffee shops, forcing hotels, pubs and restaurants to ensure they also have high-end coffee available,” he said.

“The latest statistics show that over 70% of coffee purchases are roast coffee outside of the home, and we believe there’s a gap in the market for fairly priced, high-quality coffee. In addition to this, adding great coffee to our range helps us to strengthen our one-stop-shop offering for customers.”

The range will launch in September, and the buying group is partnering with charitable organisation Macmillan to host coffee morning events, as well as making a10p donation for every bag of Fairway Assured Espresso sold during the month.