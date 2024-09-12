Call me nostalgic, but while we may not have new uniforms or unsullied notepads, there is something about September that brings a fresh sense of purpose and optimism. I don’t mind admitting I am hopeful the autumn months may herald a fresh start.

It has been a busy summer for the wholesale channel. We have toiled tirelessly, serving hospitals and care homes, local convenience stores, bars, restaurants and fast food outlets, keeping the nation fed and watered. I only mention this as, in contrast, the freshly elected government is preparing to return to Westminster following its two-month summer recess.

As they settle back in, I would like to share a few asks of them in the hope that the truly invaluable service UK wholesale provides is not just recognised but actively supported by those with the power to make much-needed sector-specific improvements.

Without a doubt, our biggest challenge remains the financial impact of continually rising costs. While, of course, we all understand the government’s desire to increase wages across the board, I implore them to take their time and consider the reality of such a change.

As the national minimum wage and the national living wage continue to rocket skywards, the cost to add personnel poses a very real challenge for businesses – particularly at a time when the general cost to do business is soaring in every way. Yes, we desperately need people to keep our engines fired, shelves stocked and deliveries on the road, but we have to ask: can we afford them?

So what can government do to support our channel so that we don’t have to strip back to bare bones, simply to keep the lights turned on and the doors open? A great starting point should be an overhaul of business rates and the taxation system. Where is the incentive for businesses to invest, innovate and grow? The more we can invest in our future, the more we can create jobs – it’s the ultimate win-win.

Another way to help is to cut red tape. Our channel is at the mercy of continual regulation changes that we have to consider, address and prepare for, only for them to be withdrawn, amended or even dismissed further down the line.

We all support the reasons why these regulations are needed – to prioritise our children’s health, to lower our environmental impact, to support the economy – but please, can we be consulted and listened to, properly, before regulations are introduced, so there is a genuine understanding of the issues these could potentially cause?

We are a creative and dynamic sector, providing a service relied on by millions. So we urge government: visit us, talk to us, ask us questions –work with us and we can all win.