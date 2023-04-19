JJ Foodservice is aiming to grow sales to festival caterers with the launch of a new targeted brochure.

The new Festival Food Guide features the company’s entire festival range, packaging, QR codes for essential ingredients and interviews with leading caterers.

It covers a range of cuisines including Asian dumplings, Mexican burritos, Caribbean cuisine, gourmet burgers and meat-free options.

The wholesaler currently supplies customers servicing festivals including Boardmasters, Parklife, Wireless and Latitude.

Sales turnover from festival catering customers increased by 105% from 2021 to 2022.

In addition, the number of festival caterers shopping from JJ almost tripled over the same period.

The business said it was looking forward to sustaining its business with existing festival caterers by launching the brochure and attracting more customers in the process.

“We are helping caterers to bring chef-quality food to their mobile stands – making their menu a hit with festivalgoers,” said JJ head of marketing Omar El-Haj.

“With our new Festival Food Guide, caterers can discover our full festivals range all in one place and can even order online for a speedy delivery, directly to the festival site.”