JW Filshill grew sales by 5.9% to £214.8m in the year ending 31 January, in what was a tranformational year for the wholesaler.

Pre-tax profits were up 49.9% to £3.9m during the period, which covers the Scottish wholesaler’s move to its new state-of-the-art depot near Glasgow Airport. The move was completed in March 2023.

Filshill put its strong performance down to significant investment in tech, having launched a new website and created a dedicated data and reporting team, which boosted productivity. It also implemented new sustainability initiatives.

The new site enabled JW Filshill to continue its net zero strategy, including adapting energy-efficient lighting, insulation, and generating “significant” solar power, said JW Filshill chief financial and operating officer Keith Geddes.

“We have been able to end the use of gas completely following the move,” he explained. “All internal warehouse equipment is now electric rather than diesel or gas, and trials are under way to understand the impact of using HVO fuels to replace diesel for our transport fleet in terms of maintenance and cost implications.”

In addition to sustainability goals, the company is preparing to use data more extensively across all areas of the business, with every department involved in identifying occasions where data and AI could benefit the business.

“The massive effort put in by all Filshill employees and the support we received from suppliers and customers was much appreciated,” said Geddes.

“The new facility is a major step forward in delivering our planned growth and business improvements, allowing us to push forward in achieving the ambitious targets we have set for ourselves over the short, medium, and long term.

“The investment in the new facility and other projects throughout the period has taken the level of investment in the future of the business to £6.6m over the last two years and demonstrates the commitment and confidence we have in our future.”