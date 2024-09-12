Parfetts has awarded its employees a 12% profit share bonus following positive results.

Sales at the employee-owned wholesaler grew 8.8% to £696m in the financial year ending April 2024.

All qualifying colleagues will receive the bonus in October. Earlier this year, the team cashed in a 4% sales growth bonus paid in July, and gave a company-wide pay rise of 10% in April.

The business has been fully employee-owned since October 2018, a decade after the Parfetts family sold majority stakes to an Employee Trust Board.

“Our colleagues work hard to ensure our retailers have the support they need to grow their businesses,” said Parfetts joint managing director Guy Swindell.

“Thanks to their efforts, we continue to go from strength to strength and deliver the service that attracts retailers from across the industry to partner with us.

“The trading environment is still challenging for retailers, and we are committed to doing all we can to provide great value and industry-leading service. We know that their success is our success. That’s why we continue investing in our people and service.”