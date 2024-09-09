Pilgrim Foodservice has strengthened its operations in the south east with a new depot in Colchester.

The new site will allow the family-run wholesaler – which is a member of the Caterforce buying group – to expand its operations across Essex, Suffolk and London.

The project was allocated £3m, including the demolition of two existing structures, to create a purpose-built warehouse with seven loading docks.

The Colchester site had already created 14 jobs, the company said.

Pilgrim MD Charles Bateman added: “It was great to have the mayor officially open our new depot.

“The positive customer feedback we’ve received since the depot started operating reflects the dedication of our Colchester team, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony felt like the perfect way to celebrate this exciting new chapter.”

The new depot forms part of Pilgrim’s wider £11.5m investment strategy, which includes upgrading operating systems, recruiting and training staff, expanding its fleet and enhancing facilities at the main site in Lincolnshire.

Mayor of Colchester Lesley Scott-Boutell said: “I was delighted to be invited to visit Pilgrim Foodservice’s new depot.

“The new purpose-built cross dock is hugely impressive, and it was brilliant to receive a tour of the whole site.

“Pilgrim Foodservice is an asset to Colchester and I’m particularly pleased that not only has this expansion helped to create more jobs for the area, but it will also be a fantastic boost to the local economy.”