Premier Foods Wholesale is fixing prices on its Spanish-grown product range for customers over the winter.

The fixed pricing will initially apply to items including cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, icebergs, broccoli and cauliflower, with more items joining the offer ahead of the winter months.

The offer will run from 1 November through the end of April.

“Our winter pricing solution is driven by benefitting the end customer directly,” account manager Lawrence Fowler told The Grocer.

“With the market fluctuating as it does, you can buy cauliflower, for example, and the price can change drastically two times in a week.

“This way, our customers pay a bit more in committing to that price in advance, but they can rely on it being fixed. It’s just easier for chefs and foodservice operators to plan for the next six months.”

Premier Foods Wholesale supplies between 20-30 foodservice businesses across the UK from its headquarters in London.