Nojo has appointed former Wholegood boss Martin Sandler as its first-ever managing director, as the sauce and condiments challenger brand looks to ramp up distribution and grow more rapidly.

The business is also raising £500k under the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) to fuel the next stage of growth, enhance the products and expand its market reach.

Sandler brings almost 30 years’ experience across retail and wholesale, spending 20 years at Costco in general manager positions.

He recently led specialist wholesaler Wholegood as CEO for the past two years, overseeing an implementation of new warehousing systems and strategically restructuring departments as the group experienced significant growth.

Simona Deifta started Nojo as a pop-up market stall in east London in 2016 before expanding as a permanent café in Camden Market.

In 2020, the B Corp business evolved its catering service into manufacturing a range of condiments and sauces, securing listings with Ocado, Whole Foods Market and Amazon.

It has since expanded into Co-op stores across the UK and won a listing with M&S in January of this year.

Nojo’s six-strong range of sauces and dressings are all made with premium, natural ingredients.

Deifta said Sandler was appointed to take Nojo to the next phase of its growth.

“His vast experience in retail and wholesale will be crucial as we scale up our operations to meet these expectations,” she added.

“Martin will lead our efforts to secure wider distribution and manage our scaled operations, allowing me to focus intensively on new product development and securing future investment. This strategic division of roles ensures that while we expand our footprint, we continue to innovate and lead in the condiment sector.”

Sandler said: “I am delighted to join the Nojo team and build on the incredible brand that Simona has built.

“With the growing trend for gourmet meal options at home and a rising interest in international cuisines and health-conscious foods, Nojo has a fantastic opportunity to grow the brand and bring exciting NPD to the category while also looking to develop a foodservice offering.”