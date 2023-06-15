Ed Devlin
Ed is The Grocer's chief financial reporter.
Allplants slashes valuation in pursuit of profitability
DTC plant-based player Allplants has slashed its valuation as part of a £10m fundraising from its existing backers amid increasing pressure on the vegan category
Media Bites 15 June: Asda, Bestway, UK economy
A quiet morning in the papers but there is coverage of an Asda stores sell-off.
City snapshot: WH Smith secures £400m refinancing to support travel ambitions
WH Smith has completed a £400m bank refinancing to support the group’s growing travel retail division.
Meatless Farm officially collapses as Kroll appointed as administrator
Meatless Farm has officially collapsed into administration after losing its battle to secure new investment, leaving shareholders facing multimillion-pound losses
Mamamade brand rescued from liquidation by the Family Food Co
The Family Food Co has rescued the Mamamade brand out of liquidation in its second deal of the year, as part of ambitions to build a marketplace for healthy meals for kids
Sentient Ventures backs trio of female-founded plant-based brands in maiden investments
The fund – launched last year by the team behind Veg Capital – is backing plant-based cheesemonger La Fauxmagerie, vegan pizzeria Purezza and plant-based chicken maker Rebellyous
Farmison hires retail veteran Andy Adcock as new CEO
The upmarket online retailer has also partnered with rapid delivery business Gopuff, 50 days after it was relaunched by ex-Asda boss Andy Clarke
Media Bites 13 June: Meatless Farm, Sainsbury’s, Ocado
The Grocer’s exclusive on the failure of Meatless Farm makes headlines this morning.
Meatless Farm set to enter administration as all staff made redundant
Loss-making Meatless Farm is set to collapse into administration after a desperate search for new investment to save the plant-based brand proved fruitless
City snapshot: Record palm oil production for Dekel Agri-Vision as prices start to soften
Dekel Agri-Vision has reported a softening of palm oil prices as it delivered another “strong” month of soaring production.
Princes owner holds out for higher price
The Japanese owner of Princes is determined to press ahead with a sale of the brand this year despite initial bids falling short of expectations
Montezuma’s Chocolate rescued by Paramount Retail Group
The confectionery maker and retailer has been rescued in a deal that sees the chocolatier’s founders return to the business
New healthy food wholesaler Dundeis acquires Minton’s Good Foods
A new healthy food distributor started by former Tree of Life employees has acquired Welsh wholesaler Minton’s Good Foods as it continues to build capability ahead of a full launch later this year.
Belazu adds miso to line up with Miso Tasty acquisition
Miso Tasty founder Bonnie Chung remains part of the business and is working with Belazu on the integration and transition, while all staff have also transferred across to the new owner.
Media Bites 1 June: Iceland, price cap, inflation, petrol prices, B&M, WH Smith
There’s plenty of variety in this morning’s papers when it comes to fmcg stories.
Serious Sweets acquires rock maker John Bull Confectioners
Serious Sweets has continued on the acquisition trail, having bought premium marshmallow brand Mallow & Marsh in February
City snapshot: B&M boosted by price-conscious shoppers
Revenues at B&M have jumped 6.6% to £5bn as cost-conscious shoppers turned to discounters to help manage the cost-of-living crisis. Plus, the latest NIQ supermarket till roll data, and trading updates from WH Smith and Bakkavor.
Meatless Farm hires Kroll to save its plant-based skin
The Leeds-headquartered business has hired advisors at the restructuring and insolvency specialist to run an early options process in a bid to save the brand
Media Bites 30 May: Asda/EG, food price cap, inflation, Waitrose
Coverage of the merger of Asda and EG Group continued over the bank holiday weekend, alongside news of a proposal for a voluntary price cap for staple food items in supermarkets.
Jude’s ice cream exploring finance options for growth
Independent corporate finance firm Spayne Lindsay has been charged with looking at options including sale and investment