30 March, 2024

Signature Flatbreads (UK) Limited

In our article on page 11 of The Grocer print edition dated 30 March 2024 titled ‘Hovis is weighing up acquisitions as owner Endless prepares exit’, we stated that Hovis had shown an interest in Signature Flatbreads. Signature Flatbreads has informed us that this statement is untrue.