Alec Mattinson
Alec leads The Grocer’s expanding coverage of all things finance-related. Follow Alec on Twitter: @AlecMattinson
Petcare group Paramount eyes IPO following acquisitions spree
The owner of Pet Brands and Vital Pet Group has mooted a potential IPO or major fundraise after a spate of acquisitions that move it closer to a £200m sales target
Media Bites 20 February: Tesco, BrewDog, Morrisons, Planet Organic
Tesco is to kick off a review of its presence in the UK banking sector - a move that could lead to a sale of the business
City News: Nestlé’s promise of improved profitability does little to reassure investors
Nestlé’s guidance towards improved profitability this year did little to ease investor concerns around a sharp underperformance of fourth quarter sales volumes, as well as the impact of ongoing price hikes
City snapshot: Retail sales volumes bounce back in January
Retail sales volumes unexpectedly bounced back into growth in January as sales and promotions boosted shopper activity. Plus Costa Coffee names new CEO
City snapshot: Nestlé targets margin improvement after cost inflation dents profitability
Nestlé has targeted margin improvement in 2023 despite ongoing cost inflation after soaring input costs dented profitability in 2022. Plus updates from CCEP, Pernod Ricard, Kerry Group and SSP Group
UK cultivated meat investments jump fivefold in 2022
Analysis of PitchBook data found UK cultivated meat companies enjoyed £61m of new funding in 2022
Media Bites 15 February: Waitrose, Subway, Coca-Cola
Waitrose is to cut prices across hundreds of grocery staples as it battles to win back cash-strapped middle-class shoppers
City snapshot: Price hikes drive sales and profit growth at Coca-Cola HBC
European Coke bottler Coca-Cola HBC has posted strong top-line and profit growth on double-digit price hikes and cost control
Media Bites 13 February: Tesco/Apprenticeship Levy, Pub closures, Bestway/Sainsbury’s
Tesco’s chief executive has complained that thousands of staff are missing out on new training because of restrictions on the government’s Apprenticeship Levy fund
City News: Unilever warns of further price hikes
Unilever warned the market that further price hikes are on the way despite double-digit price inflation in 2022, but investors were reassured by the consumer giant’s full-year results on Thursday
City snapshot: Kellogg’s scraps sale of MorningStar Farms amid falling plant-based valuations
Kellogg’s has scrapped plans to spin off or sell its plant-based division MorningStar Farms amid a plunge in the valuation of competitors in the sector
City snapshot: Unilever warns of further inflationary pressures after double-digit price hikes in 2022
Unilever has warned that it will take further pricing action in 2023 to cope with continued inflationary pressures despite pushing through double-digit price hikes in 2022. Plus updates from Compass Group, British American Tobacco and Arla
Samworth Bros invests in plant-based player Tiba Tempeh
Samworth Brothers has made an investment in the plant-based startup to support its growth in the UK and internationally
Media Bites 8 Feb: Lidl/Tesco, Carlsberg, Retail sales
Lidl has accused Tesco of “deceiving customers” during a High Court battle over the use of a yellow circle logo
El Rayo Tequila secures £870k investment to fund UK growth
London-based premium tequila brand El Rayo has raised £870k in new funding as it aims to double sales in 2023
City snapshot: Shoppers cut back grocery spending post-Christmas
British shoppers are reining in grocery spend post-Christmas, as UK supermarkets experienced a continued decline in volume sales during January
Media Bites 6 February: Iceland, Morrisons/Tesco, Unilever
A leading credit insurer has pulled cover for suppliers to Iceland as the jump in energy costs piles pressure on the frozen food chain ahead of a crunch refinancing
City News: Market struggles to untangle implications of Bestway’s Sainsbury’s investment
Bestway’s shock investment in Sainsbury’s last week sent City tongues wagging and the supermarket’s shares to 11-month highs as the market attempted to decipher the implications
This named fastest-growing food brand in Fast 50 ranking
The brand’s rapid growth and heavy investment has propelled it to the top of Alantra’s annual Fast 50
City snapshot: Retail footfall recovers as workers and tourists return
Retail footfall continues to recover towards pre-pandemic levels in January as the return of office workers and international tourists boosted high street numbers