Custard and rice pudding brand Ambrosia is to land three new lines of its Deluxe range on Asda and Sainsbury’s shelves this month.

Following the launch of Deluxe Custard in 2021, cans of Ambrosia Deluxe Rice in West Country Cream and Ambrosia Deluxe Rice pots with Madagascan Vanilla and Salted Caramel will be available later this month.

The additions speak to consumer demand for premium products and follow Deluxe Custard growing to £2.7m in retail sales value last year [IRI 52 w/e 25 December 2022], said Premier Foods.

Available in 400g cans, Ambrosia Deluxe Rice is made with cream to provide a thick, indulgent and creamy flavour. Sold in 110g twin-pack ambient pots, the vanilla and salted caramel-flavoured extensions are targeted at both dessert and snacking occasions.

Ambient desserts have a lower average selling price of 95p versus £1.47 for chilled [Kantar Worldpanel 52 w/e 25 December 2022] and play into consumer demand for good value, with two-thirds of adults spending less on non-essentials due to the cost of living, ONS data showed.

“With the spending squeeze affecting households, consumers have been moving towards more affordable, ambient options,” said Premier Foods desserts marketing director Daniel Jalalpour.

“Recognising the huge opportunity to provide consumers with more premium offerings that meet demand for indulgence and affordability, we have launched the three new desserts to give shoppers more choice.”

Within the wider yoghurt and pot dessert market, brands, particularly in chilled, had faced volume declines, and non-HFSS lines struggled the most with the largest sales dip.

In response to rising consumer demand for functional treats, brands have rolled out new lines of products with claims around gut health, such as prebiotics, and also immunity.