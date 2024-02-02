A small business is struggling. The owner never liked advertising or marketing and especially not that internet stuff. It is a 20-year business, but market conditions are such that while it makes OK money, it’s probably time to sell up. He puts his business up for sale with adverts on the internet. The irony.

LinkedIn is the same. I put out my weekly poll asking what people would like me to write about in The Grocer, and they said ‘raising your LinkedIn profile’. The problem isn’t so much what to do – I think people know, but I’ll come back to some tips at the end of the article.

The problem is why. Recently, I saw a guy on LinkedIn pleading for ‘his network to help’. As I read his poor tale that he had no job, his post seemed to strike a chord of guilt with its audience. Almost, ‘you should be helping me – isn’t this why we are all here?’. He’s right.

But similar to our small business owner selling his business with online ads, I looked at the profile of the LinkedIn guy… he’d never posted, liked, shared or helped anyone before. Yet, here he was demanding help. As my mum used to say, ‘make hay while the sun shines’. You don’t need your network now, but you will. Invest in it and one day they’ll be there when you need them. Here’s how to invest in Linkedin: