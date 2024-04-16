Mentos Fanta and Mentos Fruit Mix pouch bags will launch into key retailers as brand owner Perfetti Van Melle targets the growing £71m confectionery sharing occasion [Circana].

Confectionery sharing formats account for 71.4% of category value sales, with hard sweet chews growing ahead of the total category by 17.8% [Circana].

Both 140g pouch bags have an rsp of £1.50 and will launch across grocery, forecourt and online channels from this month, supported by “tactical in-store activations” on PoS throughout the year.

Launched two years ago, Mentos Fanta’s roll format production run has been extended twice and is the third bestselling Mentos flavour in the portfolio, according to brand manager Sarah du Plessis.

Wider range of flavours for consumers

“With 63% of sweet consumers looking for a wider range of flavours, and exotic variants having the greatest appeal to sweet eaters, we know people are looking for new and exciting products to try,” she said.

“Younger gen Z shoppers are an experimental audience looking for innovative options to enjoy with friends [and] we expect the sharing bags to increase sales penetration among this demographic, as well as drive frequency with existing customers.”

It is also expected the new pouch bag will help establish the Mentos brand in different positions throughout stores.

The new formats follow Perfetti Van Melle’s Mentos Discovery launch of 14 flavours of sweets in one roll, backed by £1m in marketing.