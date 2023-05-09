The Convenience Conference 2023 is just one month away.

Taking place on Tuesday 6 June at Kings Place in London, tickets are still available for one of the leading networking events in the industry calendar.

Brought to you by ConvenienceStore.co.uk, The Grocer and Lumina Intelligence, this year’s conference will bring together top retailers and leading industry experts to discuss the key issues facing the sector.

As well as expert analysis on the convenience channel brought to you by Lumina Intelligence’s Senior Insight Manager Flora Zwolinski, we will also be joined by The Co-operative Group’s People Director of Culture & Colleague Experience Nick Speight to discuss the staffing issue facing the sector and how to keep staff engaged.

Kindly sponsored by Britvic, JTI and One Stop, key topics and challenges facing the convenience sector will be focused on, with panels of top retailers on hand to outline their experiences with issues such as the vape category, beating the cost of living crisis and creating an engaging store to excite your customers. We’ll also be looking at the impact of the impending legislations such as the Deposit Return Scheme from a wholesale and retail point of view, and what business owners can do to get ready.

Editor of ConvenienceStore.co.uk Aidan Fortune said this is a great opportunity to meet with retailers and suppliers. “This year’s Convenience Conference promises to provide invaluable insight and advice for the sector, as well as a chance to spend the day with others who share a passion for convenience. We’ll be tackling the issues facing the entire channel including legislation, cost of living crising and the illicit vape trade.”