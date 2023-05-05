Granted, the idea of the coronation quiche didn’t immediately grip the nation in the same way coronation chicken has in the 70 years since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. But Brits are willing to give it a try ahead of King Charles’ big day.

Pastry supplier BakeAway has reported a 100% uplift in week-on-week demand for ready-made shortcrust pastry, as the nation prepares for street parties, family gatherings and attempts to recreate the coronation quiche.

BakeAway is the UK arm of Cérélia, which produces the Jus-Rol range of pre-rolled pastries and supplies own label.

Retailers such as Asda have taken to creating bundles of ingredients in their online shops to put the quiche together at home – a must because ready-to-eat versions of the King’s quiche are yet to hit shelves.

The coronation quiche, personally approved by the King, contains pastry and eggs as well as cheese, spinach, broad beans and tarragon. The meal is said to reflect the King’s own tastes as a well-known supporter of a flexitarian diet and long-time advocate of growing his own food.

“Grocery retailers are clearly bracing themselves for street party fever to sweep the nation and predict Brit bakers will be baking up tasty treats in time for the weekend,” said BakeAway sales director Doug Hall.

“We have seen a 100% rise in week-on-week sales of shortcrust pastry, as home cooks prepare to entertain. From the moment Buckingham Palace released the coronation quiche recipe, our retail partners have forecast a sharp rise in demand and our bakers have been busier than ever.”