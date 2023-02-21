Whether you are an independent retailer or a supplier, this year’s UK Food & Drink Shows is a must-attend event for gaining industry knowledge.

Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham on 24-26 April, the event combines four shows: Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show and the National Convenience Show. They will encompass food development, manufacturing, grocery, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.

By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, organised by The Grocer publisher William Reed, attendees gain access to all four shows.

Each will cover key trends and issues affecting the UK food and drink industry. With five content theatres packed with panels, interviews, presentations and demonstrations across three days, visitors can expect around 100 sessions and 250 speakers.

Here is a taste of the panels and presentations that independent retailers and suppliers won’t want to miss:

Monday 24 April

The ROI from supporting colleagues’ mental wellbeing

10.50am

As staff shortages put added pressure on businesses and workers, this session explores the impact positive mental health can have on a business.

The cost of living crisis: How has UK food and drink adapted?

1.20pm

In this session, leading trade organisations analyse the support available to businesses. Is it enough? What more needs to be done? What is the outlook for the short and long term? What are they doing to represent the industry?

Listening to consumers: Key food & drink trends

2pm

Experts look at the trends set to shape the industry.

Enticing new recruits and increasing retention

3pm

How can the food and beverage sectors encourage new recruits into their ranks and ensure high levels of retention?

From foodservice to retail: Where next for food-to-go?

3pm

This session analyses how the cost of living crisis has affected consumer behaviour, and what operators and retailers are doing to mitigate difficulties.

Protecting our future through better sustainability

3.30pm

Learn more about consumer expectations around sustainable practices and hear how retailers are driving change and the impact it has had on business.

Tuesday 25 April

Britain’s Best Loaf

Loaves will be pitted against each other to find the top loaf in each of seven categories before those battle it out for the title of Britain’s Best Loaf. The deadline for entries is Monday 20 March and entries must be submitted via the Britain’s Best Loaf website.

Dragons’ Pantry

10am

Watch and learn as brave entrepreneurs make their 15-minute pitch. Success could bring a new listing and coverage in The Grocer, while everyone gets invaluable insights.

Beyond the bin: Rethinking food waste

10.30am

Join sharing-app specialists Olio for a talk on surplus redistribution and rethinking our broken consumption model.

The rising cost of living: Impact on shopper behaviour

10.30am

Insight experts Lumina Intelligence share the latest shopper data – how has the cost of living crisis affected spend, frequency and basket size?

The Refill Coalition: What is it and where next?

11.15am

The Refill Coalition is developing a supply chain solution to allow bulk products to be sold in-store, and online, in a cost-effective way. This session looks at the scale of the problem the industry is facing, what the coalition is, what it hopes to achieve and how it plans to do this.

How Fortnum & Mason is navigating a cost of living crisis

12pm

This session looks at the impact of the cost of living crisis on premiumisation, how Fortnum & Mason is adapting to these challenges and what the future holds for the luxury retailer.

Does sustainability come at a cost?

12.30pm

Experts analyse the importance of sustainability to consumers and the role of the supply chain to drive change.

Farm Shop & Deli Retailers of the Year

3.15pm

The awards recognise the speciality retailers leading the sector in customer service, innovation, community involvement as well as initiatives aimed at retaining, rewarding and empowering staff.

Next generation of UK convenience store retailers

3.45pm

What is the next generation of convenience store retailers doing differently? How do they see the future for the industry? What motivates them and what advice would they share with their peers?

Wednesday 26 April

The future of food to go

10.30am

Food to go is no longer all about sandwiches and meal deals. Shoppers want to be inspired and want variety. How are leading retailers innovating in their food to go ranges?

Is the future of food plant-based?

11.15am

Experts discuss plant-based legislation in the UK. Is the government doing enough to support the plant-based industry? What more needs to be done?

The health agenda: Key trends to watch

1.30pm

Nutritionist and health expert Eva Humphries gives her take on the latest trends to watch when it comes to health.

Tackling food waste with FareShare

1.45pm

Join this session to understand more about the work FareShare does and how you can partner with them to mitigate food waste, improve your sustainability credentials and support those in need.

Dragons’ Pantry

2.30pm

Brave entrepreneurs make their 15-minute pitch. Success could bring a new listing and coverage in The Grocer, while everyone gets invaluable insight.