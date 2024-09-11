Focus On: Protein

By Rob Brown rob_j_a_brown@hotmail.com

Publishing: 19 October 2024

Advertising deadline: 4 October 2024

Submissions deadline: 28 September 2024

From high-protein banana pancakes to protein-packed sourdough and protein-loaded coffees, protein is making inroads across grocery aisles, with a wealth of NPD in the last 12 months. The category appears to be picking up pace from pre-pandemic highs. So what’s behind this wave of innovation? How much has consumer demand for protein picked up in recent months? And for how long can it sustain momentum?

Innovations: Which categories are seeing the bulk of protein NPD? Which brands are leading the way? Why has added protein become so popular in sweeter foods – does it convey a health halo?

Ingredients: What are the most popular protein sources? How do these fit into consumers’ dietary needs and allergy concerns? How often are protein-added foods ultra-processed – and is this a concern for brands?

Sports nutrition: If protein-added foods have entered the mainstream, where does this leave the gym-focused brands? How are they responding to the protein trend?