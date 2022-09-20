Gary Pope
CEO of Kids Industries
- Comment & Opinion
Limiting HFSS advertising to children is a no-brainer. Industry is dragging its feet
The healthy development of our children depends on industry taking action, says Gary Pope, CEO at Kids Industries
- Comment & Opinion
Resistance is futile as tighter HFSS legislation looms for food companies
The need to be a healthier nation is not going to go away. So the industry is wasting its time trying to halt HFSS plans, says Gary Pope, CEO of Kids Industries