Guy Singh-Watson, founder of Riverford
Guy Singh-Watson is the founder and creator of Riverford, an organic farm and UK-wide organic vegetable box delivery company.
Regulation will do little to stop supermarket abuse of farmers
The myopic exploitation of market power in price negotiations may give UK citizens cheap food in the short term, but in the long term it will destroy the UK farming industry, says Guy Singh-Watson, founder of Riverford
Compostable plastic packaging is a complex issue. We need a national recycling policy
To abandon policy to individual choices and market forces is an abdication of responsibility and a failure of government, says Guy Singh-Watson, founder of Riverford