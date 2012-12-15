Malcolm Hepworth
Malcolm Hepworth is non-executive chairman of eXPD8.
Booze price control is no fix
One of the ways in which I contribute to the local community is as a magistrate…
Entrances can create a food retailer's point of difference
I am often asked; what is the difference between the top six food retailers and which of them is setting the trend?…
Talking Shop: Obsess about detail, detail
There is a saying used by retailers and about retailers - “they know the price of everything but the value of nothing”…
Learning from the mults can help indies stay independent
I found the article in The Grocer (‘Fair of fascia’, 18 August) very interesting as it described the requirement for convenience stores…
Success is a team pursuit
I guess like most of the country, one cannot be anything less than hugely impressed by the whole London Olympics experience…
Consumers need champions
In my time as retail controller of the Co-operative Wholesale Society (CWS) I was a member of…
A wake-up call for bread?
There appears to be a growing move mainly in the non-food retail arena for retailers to look to consignment…
How suitable are our bosses?
The Parliamentary Culture Select Committee has declared Robert Murdoch is “not a fit person to exercise the stewardship of a major international company”.
Don't neglect the basics!
I am not a great television watcher, but I do enjoy Mad Men and the way it explores the creative treatment that used to surround brands’ advertising.
Work experience does work
It is probably now safe to comment on last month’s debate regarding government work experience schemes without risking the wrath of The Guardian or The Daily Mail.
It takes more than a straw boater
I enjoyed reading the 150th anniversary commemorative issue of The Grocer. It was great to look back at the key headlines and events of the past 15 decades in the grocery industry.
The downside of expansion
For all the talk of retailers switching their attention away from new build supermarkets to revamps, there’s still plenty of expansion in the pipeline this year.
Make store visits a resolution
At this time of year, we all eagerly wait for the retailers to report sales figures for the Christmas period.