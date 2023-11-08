JW Filshill has announced the appointment of Kieran Dhinsa as business development manager.

Dhinsa was previously in an epos and sales support role at Filshill and also worked as retail development manager at The Federation of Independent Retailers.

Craig Brown, chief sales and marketing officer at JW Filshill, congratulated Dhinsa on his promotion. “Kieran is ideally placed to work with retailers and help them develop their businesses as part of the KeyStore and Filshill family. Not only does he bring a genuine passion and enthusiasm for retail, he understands the dynamics of family businesses.

“We’re delight he is part of the business development team, working with our experienced business development managers Roy Williams and Rab Paton to grow our KeyStore estate by recruiting ambitious independent retailers who want to embrace technology within their businesses.”

Commenting on his new role, Dhinsa said: “The retailers I am speaking to are very keen to adopt new ways of working and growing numbers are realising that technology can help them save time and become more efficient. The retail world is changing and we need to keep up with it.

“My family still own KeyStores – our first store was in Mauchline and was the first purpose-built KeyStore in Scotland when it opened in 2004 – and when I am on the road introducing retailers to the KeyStore brand, I can share with them my own family’s experience and success and their reasons for choosing the brand.

“Filshill is a long-established family business with a clear vision for the future that puts its staff and customers very firmly at the top of the growth agenda.”