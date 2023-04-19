The Grocer has kicked off its annual celebration of invention across fmcg.

This year’s New Product & Packaging Awards – previously the New Product Awards – are now open for entry to set an unsurpassable benchmark for innovation in grocery.

Brands across fmcg – from alcohol and confectionery to personal care and plant-based meat alternatives – are invited to showcase their most compelling launches (and relaunches) of the past 18 months.

In a change to previous years, the 2023 event will recognise every shortlisted entry’s excellence, awarding a gold, silver or bronze medal in recognition of efforts to bring excitement and difference to supermarket aisles.

This year will also shine a spotlight, for the first time, on packaging innovation through nine additional awards – including Design of the Year, Sustainable Pack of the Year and Label of the Year. Again, brands of every kind are invited to enter, whether they play in food, drink, beauty, household or any other fmcg category.

All entries to The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards will be rigorously evaluated by industry experts based on a strict range of criteria, with judging to take place through the summer into early autumn.

Winners will be announced at a dazzling lunchtime event at The Royal Lancaster London on 7 November 2023.

Enter your product now.